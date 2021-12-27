Post office fixed deposit schemes are similar to bank FDs. Post offices offer term deposits ranging from one year to five years. Like bank FDs, investors earn a guaranteed return through the tenure of the post office term deposit. For a one-year time deposit to three years, it offers an interest rate of 5.5%. For a five-year time deposit account, Post Office offers an interest rate of 6.7%.

Latest Post Office term deposit interest rates

1yr-5.5%

2yr-5.5%

3yr-5.5%

5yr-6.7​ %

SBI fixed deposits (FDs)

For an SBI FD, the tenures may vary from 7 days to 10 years, depending upon the need of investment, whether it is for the short-term or long-term. SBI FD interest rates vary between 2.9% to 5.4% for general customers. SBI gives 50 bps more to senior citizens on these deposits. Apart from that amid the falling rates during the coronavirus pandemic, SBI had launched a special FD scheme for senior citizens -We Care - which offers an additional 30 bps interest rate to the senior citizens on their FD for the tenor of 5 years and more.

SBI latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore)

7 days to 45 days - 2.9%

46 days to 179 days - 3.9%

180 days to 210 days - 4.4%

211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%

1 year to less than 2 years - 5%

2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%

3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%

5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%

