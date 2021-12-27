1 min read.Updated: 27 Dec 2021, 08:42 AM ISTLivemint
Post office fixed deposit schemes are similar to bank FDs
Post offices offer term deposits ranging from one year to five years
Listen to this article
Post office fixed deposit schemes are similar to bank FDs. Post offices offer term deposits ranging from one year to five years. Like bank FDs, investors earn a guaranteed return through the tenure of the post office term deposit. For a one-year time deposit to three years, it offers an interest rate of 5.5%. For a five-year time deposit account, Post Office offers an interest rate of 6.7%.
For an SBI FD, the tenures may vary from 7 days to 10 years, depending upon the need of investment, whether it is for the short-term or long-term. SBI FD interest rates vary between 2.9% to 5.4% for general customers. SBI gives 50 bps more to senior citizens on these deposits. Apart from that amid the falling rates during the coronavirus pandemic, SBI had launched a special FD scheme for senior citizens -We Care - which offers an additional 30 bps interest rate to the senior citizens on their FD for the tenor of 5 years and more.