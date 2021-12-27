For an SBI FD, the tenures may vary from 7 days to 10 years, depending upon the need of investment, whether it is for the short-term or long-term. SBI FD interest rates vary between 2.9% to 5.4% for general customers. SBI gives 50 bps more to senior citizens on these deposits. Apart from that amid the falling rates during the coronavirus pandemic, SBI had launched a special FD scheme for senior citizens -We Care - which offers an additional 30 bps interest rate to the senior citizens on their FD for the tenor of 5 years and more.