SBI FD vs Post office fixed deposit schemes: Latest interest rates
- Post office fixed deposit schemes are similar to bank FDs
- Post offices offer term deposits ranging from one year to five years
Post office fixed deposit schemes are similar to bank FDs. Post offices offer term deposits ranging from one year to five years. Like bank FDs, investors earn a guaranteed return through the tenure of the post office term deposit. For a one-year time deposit to three years, it offers an interest rate of 5.5%. For a five-year time deposit account, Post Office offers an interest rate of 6.7%.
Latest Post Office term deposit interest rates
1yr-5.5%
2yr-5.5%
3yr-5.5%
5yr-6.7 %
SBI fixed deposits (FDs)
For an SBI FD, the tenures may vary from 7 days to 10 years, depending upon the need of investment, whether it is for the short-term or long-term. SBI FD interest rates vary between 2.9% to 5.4% for general customers. SBI gives 50 bps more to senior citizens on these deposits. Apart from that amid the falling rates during the coronavirus pandemic, SBI had launched a special FD scheme for senior citizens -We Care - which offers an additional 30 bps interest rate to the senior citizens on their FD for the tenor of 5 years and more.
SBI latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore)
7 days to 45 days - 2.9%
46 days to 179 days - 3.9%
180 days to 210 days - 4.4%
211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%
1 year to less than 2 years - 5%
2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%
3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%
5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%
