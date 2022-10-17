SBI, Federal Bank hike lending rates. Loan EMIs to go up

State Bank of India or SBI, India's biggest lender, increased marginal cost of funds based lending rate or MCLR on loans by 25 basis points (bps) across all tenures. The new MCLR rates come into effect on October 15, 2022, as per the bank's website. This will make EMIs expensive for those who availed loans benchmarked against the MCLR. The one-year MCLR is considered important from a retail loans perspective, as a bank's long-term loans like home loans are linked to this rate.

