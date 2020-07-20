SBI fixed deposit: 10 easy steps to open it online

State Bank of India (SBI) gives options to its savings account holder to open a fixed deposit (FD) online. Using the online facility, SBI customers can easily open an FD sitting anywhere. SBI online FD is very convenient as it is very easy to pay for the term deposit and this can be done directly through net banking. Once you open an FD online, you can renew and close the deposit online instantly. So, there is no need to go to the bank for any of these purposes.