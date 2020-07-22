SBI fixed deposit (FD): How much money you lose on premature withdrawal

Fixed deposits (FDs), also known as term deposits can be broadly categorised into two types – FDs with premature withdrawal and FDs without premature withdrawal. So, at the time of parking the money in term deposits, depositors can opt for either of the two. FDs with premature withdrawal allows the depositor to close the term deposit even before the maturity period. However, a certain amount may be required to be paid by the depositor as a penalty to the bank.