SBI fixed deposit (FD): The State Bank of India (SBI) has been taking various initiatives to make SBI online banking smooth and easier for its customers. Allowing its fixed deposit (FD) account holders to get FD interest certificate online is another step forward in this regard. The largest Indian commercial bank has now announced that SBI customers can get their FD interest certificate through SBI net banking service by logging in at its official website — onlinesbi.com. SBI also announced that getting online FD interest certificate is quite easy as it can be downloaded in four simple steps.

SBI informed about its new SBI online banking service through twitter and said, "Log in to Online SBI and get your Deposit Interest Certificate. Follow 4 simple steps, and you are done! Visit now:- https://onlinesbi.com."

Log in to Online SBI and get your Deposit Interest Certificate. Follow 4 simple steps, and you are done! Visit now:- https://t.co/8O47eWN4yG#SBIAapkeSaath #StayStrongIndia #DepositInterestCertificate #OnlineSBI pic.twitter.com/C4bfcmBLWm — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 22, 2021

SBI online banking: How to get FD interest certificate

As per the SBI tweet, SBI FD interest certificate can be downloaded in four simple steps by logging in at the official SBI website — onlinesbi.com. After logging in at the SBI website one needs to follow these four simple steps — login to personal banking section, visit e-service tab, click on 'My Certificates' and then click on Interest Certificates of Deposit A/Cs.

Here is the step by step guide:

1] Login at official SBI website — onlinesbi.com click at personal banking section;

2] Visit e-service tab after logging in at personal banking section;

3] Click at 'My Certificates' tab; and

4] Click on Interest Certificates of Deposit A/Cs.

If a SBI customer, follows the above four steps at onlinesbi.com, he or she would be easily able to get one's FD interest certificate online through SBI online banking.

