SBI fixed deposit (FD): How to get interest certificate online

SBI fixed deposit (FD): The State Bank of India (SBI) has been taking various initiatives to make SBI online banking smooth and easier for its customers. Allowing its fixed deposit (FD) account holders to get FD interest certificate online is another step forward in this regard. The largest Indian commercial bank has now announced that SBI customers can get their FD interest certificate through SBI net banking service by logging in at its official website — onlinesbi.com. SBI also announced that getting online FD interest certificate is quite easy as it can be downloaded in four simple steps.