SBI fixed deposit (FD) rate jumps to 7.25% for senior citizens2 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 08:52 AM IST
After the revision of FD rates from 13 December, the interest rate for senior citizens has jumped to 7.25%
After the revision of FD rates from 13 December, the interest rate for senior citizens has jumped to 7.25%
With the latest revision of interest rates, SBI senior citizens can now book fixed deposits at 7.25% interest for tenors of 1 year to less than 2 years, 2 years to less than 3 years and 5 to 10 years.