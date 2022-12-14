SBI fixed deposit (FD) rate jumps to 7.25% for senior citizens

After the revision of FD rates from 13 December, the interest rate for senior citizens has jumped to 7.25% from 6.60 % on FDs of 1 year to less than 2 years, 7.25% from 6.75% on deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years. On FDs of 5 years and above, 7.25@% from 6.90%.