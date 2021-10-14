SBI fixed deposit (FD) scheme for senior citizens with higher interest rates

SBI special FD scheme for senior citizens -We Care -offers an additional 30 bps interest rate to the senior citizens on their FD for the tenor of 5 years and more. At present, SBI gives a 5.4% interest rate on five years FD for the general public. If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under the special FD scheme, then the interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.20%. These rates are with effect from 8 January 2021. In case you decide to opt for a premature withdrawal of the deposits, the additional premium may not be paid and you may also have to pay a penalty that amounts to around 0.50 per cent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}