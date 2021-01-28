SBI fixed deposit (FD) vs Post Office time deposit: Latest interest rates

Fixed deposits (FDs) are considered to be the preferred investment choice for them those who are looking for safe and assured returns on their investments. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, all top banks, including State Bank of India (SBI) have lowered interest rates on its FDs. Apart from banks, you can start an FD deposit with the Post Office too. Post Office Time Deposits sees a quarterly revision of rates.

Post Office latest term deposit interest rates with effect from 1 January 2021

Post Office term deposit schemes are similar to bank FDs. Post offices offer term deposits ranging from one year to five years. The interest on Post Office deposits was revised on 1 January 2021. For a one-year time deposit to three years, it offers an interest rate of 5.5%. For five-year time deposit account, the Post Office offers an interest rate of 6.7%.

1yr-5.5%

2yr-5.5%

3yr-5.5%

5yr-6.7​ %

SBI latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crores) for the general public effective 8 January 2021

SBI FDs between 7 days to 45 days will fetch 2.9%. Term deposits between 46 days to 179 days will give 3.9%. FDs of 180 days to less than one year will fetch 4.4%. Deposits with maturity between 1 year and up to less than 2 years will give 10 bps more now. These deposits will fetch an interest rate of 5% instead of 4.9%. FDs maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years will give 5.1%. FDs with 3 years to less than 5 years will offer 5.3% and term deposits maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years will continue giving 5.4%. These rates are applicable with effect from 8 January 2021. SBI offers senior citizens’ an additional 50 bps interest rate across all tenors. After the latest revision, senior citizens will get 3.4% to 6.2% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

7 days to 45 days - 2.9%

46 days to 179 days - 3.9%

180 days to 210 days - 4.4%

211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%

1 year to less than 2 years - 5%

2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%

3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%

5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%

