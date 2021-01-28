SBI fixed deposit (FD) vs Post Office time deposit: Latest interest rates

SBI FDs between 7 days to 45 days will fetch 2.9%. Term deposits between 46 days to 179 days will give 3.9%. FDs of 180 days to less than one year will fetch 4.4%. Deposits with maturity between 1 year and up to less than 2 years will give 10 bps more now. These deposits will fetch an interest rate of 5% instead of 4.9%. FDs maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years will give 5.1%. FDs with 3 years to less than 5 years will offer 5.3% and term deposits maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years will continue giving 5.4%. These rates are applicable with effect from 8 January 2021. SBI offers senior citizens’ an additional 50 bps interest rate across all tenors. After the latest revision, senior citizens will get 3.4% to 6.2% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}