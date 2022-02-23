SBI fixed deposit vs Post Office term deposit: Latest interest rates compared

Post office term deposit schemes are similar to bank FDs. Post offices offer term deposits ranging from one year to five years

All top banks give the customers an option of opening an FD. Recently, the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank were among the banks to hike their FD interest rates. Apart from the banks, Post Office Time Deposits are also considered a safe option for FDs.Post Office Time Deposits sees a quarterly revision of rates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Post office term deposit schemes are similar to bank FDs. Post offices offer term deposits ranging from one year to five years. Like bank FDs, investors earn a guaranteed return through the tenure of the post office term deposit. For a one-year time deposit to three years, it offers an interest rate of 5.5%. For a five-year time deposit account, Post Office offers an interest rate of 6.7%.

Post office term deposit schemes are similar to bank FDs. Post offices offer term deposits ranging from one year to five years. Like bank FDs, investors earn a guaranteed return through the tenure of the post office term deposit. For a one-year time deposit to three years, it offers an interest rate of 5.5%. For a five-year time deposit account, Post Office offers an interest rate of 6.7%.

Latest Post Office term deposit interest rates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1yr-5.5%

2yr-5.5%

3yr-5.5% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5yr-6.7​ %

SBI fixed deposits interest rates

SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 2.9% to 5.5% to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits -3.4 %to 6.30%. These rates are effective from 15 February 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7 days to 45 days - 2.9%

46 days to 179 days - 3.9%

180 days to 210 days - 4.4% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%

1 year to less than 2 years - 5.1%

2 years to less than 3 years - 5.2% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3 years to less than 5 years - 5.45%

5 years and up to 10 years - 5.5%

