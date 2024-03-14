SBI Fixed Deposits: Amrit Kalash and We-care available till 31st March 2024; should you invest?
The SBI Amrit Kalash, a 400-day FD, is offering 7.10% p.a. for the general public and 7.60% p.a. for senior citizens. The interest rate is higher than FDs of similar tenure that other large banks offer. The SBI We-care is a special FD for senior citizens with a 5–10-year tenure offering 7.50% p.a.
The State Bank of India (SBI) offers retail investors two limited-time fixed deposits (FDs) with higher interest rates than other regular fixed deposits. These include the SBI We-care deposit scheme for senior citizens and the Amrit Kalash deposit scheme for all retail investors, including senior citizens. Let us explore the features of these deposit schemes, the comparison of interest rates with FDs of other banks, and whether you should invest.
