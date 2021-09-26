All top banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), gives the customers an option of opening an FD- be it short term or long term- depending upon their needs and requirements. Apart from the banks, Post Office Time Deposits are also considered a safe option for FDs.Post Office Time Deposits sees a quarterly revision of rates.

Post Office Time Deposits or Post Office term deposit schemes

Post office term deposit schemes are similar to bank FDs. Post offices offer term deposits ranging from one year to five years. Like bank FDs, investors earn a guaranteed return through the tenure of the post office term deposit. The interest on Post Office deposits was revised on 1 April 2020. For a one-year time deposit to three years, it offers an interest rate of 5.5%. For a five-year time deposit account, Post Office offers an interest rate of 6.7%.

Latest Post Office term deposit interest rates with effect from 1 April 2020

1yr-5.5%

2yr-5.5%

3yr-5.5%

5yr-6.7​ %

SBI fixed deposits (FDs)

For an SBI FD, the tenures may vary from 7 days to 10 years, depending upon the need of investment, whether it is for the short-term or long-term. SBI FD interest rates vary between 2.9% to 5.4% for general customers.

SBI latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for the general public effective 8 January 2021

7 days to 45 days - 2.9%

46 days to 179 days - 3.9%

180 days to 210 days - 4.4%

211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%

1 year to less than 2 years - 5%

2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%

3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%

5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%

