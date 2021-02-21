Fixed deposits (FDs) are considered to be the preferred investment choice. Top lenders, including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and IDFC First Bank have the option of short-term and long-term deposits. Just like banks, Post Office also gives you the op Time Deposits, which sees a quarterly revision of rates. The interest rates on these deposits were last revised on 1 April amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SBI latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for the general public effective 8 January 2021

For an SBI FD, the tenures may vary from 7 days to 10 years, depending upon the need for investment, whether it is for short-term or long-term. SBI FD interest rates vary between 2.9% to 5.4% for general customers.

7 days to 45 days - 2.9%

46 days to 179 days - 3.9%

180 days to 210 days - 4.4%

211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%

1 year to less than 2 years - 5%

2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%

3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%

5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%

Latest Post Office term deposit interest rates with effect from 1 April 2020

Post office term deposit schemes are similar to bank FDs. Post offices offer term deposits ranging from one year to five years. Like bank FDs, investors earn a guaranteed return through the tenure of the post office term deposit. The interest on Post Office deposits was revised on 1 April 2020. For a one-year time deposit to three years, it offers an interest rate of 5.5%. For a five-year time deposit account, the Post Office offers an interest rate of 6.7%.

1yr-5.5%

2yr-5.5%

3yr-5.5%

5yr-6.7​ %

IDFC First Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for the general public effective 15 September 2020

Private sector lender IDFC First Bank offers short-term FDs ranging from seven days to one year and long-term FDs ranging from one to ten years. FD interest rates in IDFC First Bank range from 2.75%p.a. to 5.75% p.a. for deposits with a tenure of 7 days to ten years.

7 - 14 days 2.75%

15 - 29 days 3.00%

30 - 45 days 3.50%

46 - 90 days 4.00%

91 - 180 days 4.50%

181 days – less than 1 year 5.25%

1 year – 499 days 5.75%

500 days 6.00%

501 days – 2 years 5.75%

2 years 1 day – 5 years 5.75%

5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.75%

