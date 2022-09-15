SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 68 launched: 5 things to know3 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 06:01 PM IST
- Launched by SBI Mutual Fund House, the SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 68 has a 1302-day maturity period.
Launched by SBI Mutual Fund House, the SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 68 has a 1302-day maturity period. A mutual fund scheme with a predetermined duration called Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) invests its assets in debt securities such as government securities, PSU, corporate bonds, and money market instruments that will mature over the course of the program's tenure. In the case of SBI Fixed Maturity Plan - (FMP) - Series 68, the tenure that has been fixed is 1302 days and hence the scheme shall mature in April 2026. The issue began on September 15, 2022, and it will end on September 21, 2022.