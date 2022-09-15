SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 68 launched: 5 things to know

With a specified maturity period, FMPs provide long-term capital gains tax provisions, particularly indexation benefits, applicable to capital gains, thereby resulting in a reduced rate of taxation. Under FMPs, an investment that has been kept for more than 36 months is considered a long-term investment. Therefore, the tax liability for any gains made is 20% (plus surcharge) with indexation. Additionally, the advantage of investing improves with the investor's tax threshold. Therefore, with indexation, the tax obligation for any gains made is 20% (plus surcharge). The benefit of investing also doubles with the investor's tax bracket, which enables them to lower their overall tax burden on gain.