State Bank of India offers various saving schemes to its customers, one of them is flexi deposit scheme. SBI flexi deposit scheme is a sort of recurring deposit (RD) facility, but unlike an RD account, where you have to deposit a fixed instalment every month, the deposit installment in SBI flexi deposit scheme can vary. Deposits in the SBI flexi scheme can be made any number of times during a year and any time during a financial year, within the annual maximum limit. SBI also offers account holders the facility to open a flexi deposit account online by using internet banking facility.

Here is all you need to know about the SBI flexi deposit scheme:

1) The amount required for deposit in a single instance is 500 or in multiples thereof, according to SBI’s website. In a financial year, the minimum deposit amount required in the SBI flexi deposit scheme is 5,000. The maximum deposit allowed in the SBI flexi scheme amount is 50,000 in a financial year.

2) SBI flexi deposit scheme has a minimum deposit period of 5 years and maximum 7 years.

3) SBI currently pays an interest rate of 6.25% per annum on fixed deposits maturing in one year and seven years and more. So, SBI flexi deposit scheme will fetch an interest rate of 6.25%. Just like the term deposits, senior citizens get a higher interest rate on SBI flexi deposit schemes as well. These deposits will fetch them interest ranging from 6.75% to 6.90%.

4) Premature withdrawal facility is available in SBI flexi deposit scheme . For deposit up to 5 lakh, the penalty for premature withdrawal will be 0.50% (all tenors). For deposit above 5 lakh, applicable penalty will be 1% (all tenors).

5) Tax deduction at source applicable as per Income Tax Rules. Form 15G/H can be submitted by the Depositor to get exemption from tax deduction as per Income Tax Rules.


RELATED STORIES
SBI Cards’ IPO will be the fifth largest in the country. (Photo: Mint)

SBI Cards files papers for 9,600 crore public offering

2 min read . 27 Nov 2019
Vistara, SBI launch co-branded credit card.

Vistara, SBI launch premium co-branded credit card

1 min read . 27 Nov 2019
A look at SBI debit cards, transaction-related rules and ATM cash withdrawal limits applicable applicable.

SBI ATM cash withdrawal limit for debit cards: Features, transaction limit

3 min read . 25 Nov 2019
With effect from 1 December, there shall be no collection of cash at Toll Plazas, instead FasTag will be used for the collection of the toll fee. (HT)

FASTag: Here's how to buy, recharge FASTag from SBI

2 min read . 25 Nov 2019
SBI offers Pehla Kadam and Pehli Udaan savings accounts for minors. (ANI)

SBI zero balance savings account for children: 5 things to know

1 min read . 25 Nov 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue