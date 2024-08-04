Fraud Alert: Beware! Government warns SBI customers about THIS fake bank message. Details here

Published4 Aug 2024, 08:29 AM IST
Government warns SBI customers about THIS fake bank message. Here are tips to safeguard yourself from fake messages and potential scams

The Fact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has alerted SBI customers regarding a fraudulent message on social media. The scam involves a message purporting to be from SBI, instructing recipients to download an APK file to redeem reward points. This message is not legitimate. SBI never sends links or APK files through SMS or WhatsApp. Do not download unknown files or click on suspicious links to protect yourself from potential scams. Always verify any such messages directly through official SBI channels. If you receive an unusual message or ask for personal information, contacting SBI through their verified contact methods is essentialto confirm its authenticity. Staying vigilant and cautious can help safeguard your personal and financial information from fraudulent activities.

"Beware ‼️ Did you also receive a message asking you to download and install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards? @TheOfficialSBI NEVER sends links or APK files over SMS/WhatsApp. Never download unknown files or click on such links," reads a post from theFact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

 

SBI rewards:

Dear Value customer,

Your SBI NetBanking Reward points ( 9980.00) will expire today! Now Redeem through SBI REWARD App Install & claim your reward by cash deposit in your account

Thankyou

Team SBI

Tips to safeguard yourself from fake messages and potential scams

1) Confirm the authenticity of the sender. Official communications from your bank will be through verified channels.

2)Refrain from clicking on links or downloading attachments from unknown or unsolicited messages.

3) If you receive a suspicious message purportedly from your bank, contact the institution using contact details from its official website.

4)Conduct transactions and manage your account only through official apps and websites.

5)Do not share personal, financial, or login details via email, SMS, or social media.

6)Notify your bank’s fraud department about any suspicious messages or phishing attempts.

By following these guidelines, you can minimize the risk of scams and keep your personal and financial information secure.

First Published:4 Aug 2024, 08:29 AM IST
