SBI General Insurance launches insurance buying facility via WhatsApp

For a rapidly digitising insurance sector, chatbots could be the catalysts for ushering a new era of growth for insurance companies. “The banking and insurance industry has been at the forefront of building innovative customer engagement journeys on the WhatsApp Business Platform. These solutions are making financial products and services more accessible to people across the country thus contributing to the overall financial inclusion vision. We are delighted to further strengthen our collaboration with SBI General Insurance to make insurance products more easily available for their new and existing customers," said Abhijit Bose, head of WhatsApp India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}