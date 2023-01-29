SBI gives 30-40 bps concessions on home loan rates, offer valid till Mar-end

After its festive offer, largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a new offer named as 'campaign rates' under which it is giving 30 to 40 bps concessions on home loan interest rates. The offer is valid till March 31, 2023. SBI is offering as low as 8.60% interest rate on regular home loans to customers under the new offer. However, it needs to be noted that SBI's home loan rates vary depending upon credit scores.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}