The fiscal year FY23 is coming to an end, and the largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is offering a host of concessions in various home loan interest rates whose first disbursement in the loan account is to be done by March 31st. SBI gives 30 bps to as maximum as 55 bps concession on home loan rates either regular, top-up, or loan against property. These concessions are offered under SBI's campaign rates offer.

