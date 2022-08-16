The State Bank of India (SBI) doorstep banking service was started during the times of covid-19 pandemic. Senior citizens, differently abled, certified chronic illness, visually challenged, account holders with KYC registration, single/joint account holders and customers residing under 5 km radius of home branch can apply for it.

For differently abled customers, SBI gives three free doorstep banking services, the lender informed via a tweet.

“SBI at your doorstep!!! For differently abled customers, SBI is here to help with free “Door Step Banking Services" 3 times in a month. Know more," SBI said in a tweet.

SBI at your doorstep!!! For differently abled customers, SBI is here to help with free “Door Step Banking Services 3 times in a month. Know more - https://t.co/m4Od9LofF6#SBI #DoorstepBanking #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/tgDFwNlBnb — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 15, 2022

How SBI customers can avail of this service using Yono app

-Open the SBI Yono App

-Go to the Services request menu

-Select Doorstep Banking Service

-Place a request for cheque pick up, cash pick up and other requests.

How to register for SBI doorstep banking service

State Bank of India customers need to register at toll numbers 1800 1037 188 or 1800 1213 721 for SBI doorstep banking.

The following Doorstep Banking Services are available

SBI is offering a number of services under the doorstep banking facility. There are three types of services being offered by the bank including Pick-Up Services, Delivery Services, and Other Services.

Cash pickup.

Cash delivery.

Cheque pickup

Cheque requisition Slip pickup.

Form 15H pickup.

Delivery of Drafts.

Delivery of Term Deposit AdviceDelivery of Term Deposit Advice.

Life Certificate Pickup.

KYC documents pickup.

Registration done at the Home Branch.

Salient features of SBI doorstep banking

-Requests for Doorstep Banking Services should be made only at the Home Branch.

-The amount of cash withdrawal and cash deposit is restricted to ₹20,000/-per transaction per day.

-Service charges per visit for Non-financial transactions is ₹60/+GST and Rs100+GST for financial transactions.

-Withdrawal will be permitted using cheque / withdrawal form with Passbook.

-The delivery would be completed on best effort basis but not later than T+1 working day (holidays excluded).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.