SBI gives free doorstep banking service to these customers
- SBI is offering a number of services under the doorstep banking facility
The State Bank of India (SBI) doorstep banking service was started during the times of covid-19 pandemic. Senior citizens, differently abled, certified chronic illness, visually challenged, account holders with KYC registration, single/joint account holders and customers residing under 5 km radius of home branch can apply for it.