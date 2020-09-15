SBI gives home loan borrowers option of moving to new rate regime

State Bank of India (SBI) has given an option to its existing home loan borrowers to switch over to the current interest rate linked to repo rate. For this a customer has to pay a one time switchover fee plus GST. Current SBI home loan interest rates are in the range of 7% to 7.35% based on external benchmark rate (EBR), which is linked to Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) repo rate. Any change in repo rate will change the EBR. SBI offers a special discount of 0.05% on interest rates for women borrowers. Interest rates on home loans have dropped drastically after the RBI slashed repo rate to 4% since the coronavirus outbreak.

State Bank of India (SBI) has given an option to its existing home loan borrowers to switch over to the current interest rate linked to repo rate. For this a customer has to pay a one time switchover fee plus GST. Current SBI home loan interest rates are in the range of 7% to 7.35% based on external benchmark rate (EBR), which is linked to Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) repo rate. Any change in repo rate will change the EBR. SBI offers a special discount of 0.05% on interest rates for women borrowers. Interest rates on home loans have dropped drastically after the RBI slashed repo rate to 4% since the coronavirus outbreak.

How do EBR linked loans work?

How do EBR linked loans work? Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Interest rates on home loans offered by banks are now linked to an external benchmark. RBI had asked all scheduled commercial banks, local area banks and small finance banks to link interest rates on retail and MSME loans to an external benchmark rate.

SBI has announced special offers on home loans for borrowers. Making the announcement through a tweet, the public sector lender said that homebuyers applying for loans will get three benefits- nil processing fee, 0.10% interest concession for borrowers having a higher Cibil score for loans above 30 lakh and less than 1 crore, and an additional 0.5% concession if applied through SBI's Yono app.

SBI has reduced the MCLR (marginal cost of lending rate) reset frequency for loans from one year to six months. "Enjoy the benefits of a reduction in the interest rate without waiting for a year. SBI has reduced the MCLR reset frequency from 1 year to 6 months," SBI tweeted.

How do MCLR linked loans work?

If the home loan is linked to MCLR based interest rate, then the EMI amount changes only on the reset date of the home loan. For example if the reset date of your home loan is August, and the bank revises its MCLR in February, then the impact of it can be felt on your EMI only in August. Currently, SBI's one-year MCLR stands at 7% and six-month MCLR stands at 6.95%.

Topics SBISBI