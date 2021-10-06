SBI gold deposit scheme: Interest rate, tenure and other details

SBI gold deposit scheme: Interest rate, tenure and other details2 min read . 08:48 AM IST
SBI customers can deposit their idle gold under R- GDS which will provide them safety, interest earnings and a lot more
The State Bank of India (SBI) offers Revamped Gold Deposit Scheme (R-GDS), a fixed deposit scheme in gold. According to SBI, Revamped Gold Deposit Scheme (R- GDS) is in the nature of a fixed deposit in gold. The customers can deposit their idle gold under R- GDS which will provide them safety, interest earnings and a lot more.
Here is all you need to know about SBI's Revamped Gold Deposit Scheme (R-GDS):
Eligibility
Resident Indians of categories such as individuals, proprietorship and partnership firms, HUFs (Hindu Undivided Family), mutual funds/exchange-traded funds registered under Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) and companies, charitable institutions or any other entity owned by Central Government or State Government are eligible to invest in SBI's scheme.
Quantity
One needs to deposit a minimum of 10 grams of raw gold (bars, coins, jewellery, excluding stones and other metals. However, there is no upper limit for deposits.
Type of deposits
SBI Revamped Gold Deposit Scheme (R-GDS) offers three types of deposits
Short Term Bank Deposit (STBD): Tenure 1 to 3 years.
Medium Term Government Deposit (MTGD): Tenure: 5-7 years.
Long Term Government Deposit (LTGD): Tenure 12-15 years.Rate
Rate of interest
The current interest rates are as under
Rate of Interest (STBD)
For 1 year : 0.50% p.a.
Above 1 year up to 2 years : 0.55% p.a.
Above 2 years up to 3 years : 0.60% p.a.
Rate of interest on MTGD: 2.25% p.a.
Rate of interest on LTGD: 2.50% p.a.
Repayment
STBD: Option to take repayment of principal either in gold or equivalent rupees as on the date of maturity.
MTGD & LTGD: Redemption of the deposit will be in Gold or Rupees equivalent to the value of gold as per the prevailing price of gold. However, 0.20% administrative charges will be levied in case of redemption in Gold.
Premature payment
STBD: Allowed after a lock-in period of 1 year with a penalty on the applicable interest rate.
MTGD: Allowed to withdraw any time after 3 years with a penalty on interest
LTGD: Allowed to withdraw any time after 5 years with a penalty on interest
