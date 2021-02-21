SBI Gold Loan: Eligibility, interest rate and features explained

SBI Gold Loan can be availed by a pledge of gold ornaments including gold coins sold by Banks with minimum paperwork and low-interest rate

To take care of a temporary cash crunch, an individual has various options. These include taking a gold loan, a personal loan. Gold loans can help one tide over a financial emergency. You can get a loan quickly with minimum paperwork. SBI Gold Loan can be availed by a pledge of gold ornaments including gold coins sold by Banks with minimum paperwork and low-interest rate. "Apply for a #GoldLoan with SBI and enjoy exciting deals like 7.50% Interest Rate, Nil Processing Fee, and many more," SBI said in a tweet.

Here is all you need to know about SBI Gold Loan:

Eligibility Criteria

Age: A borrower should be at least 18 years old in order to qualify for this scheme.

Profession: Any individual (singly or jointly) with a Steady source of income including Bank's Employees, Pensioners. (No Proof of income required)

Features of SBI Gold Loan

Minimum Loan Amount: ₹20,000

Low processing fee – SBI charges a low fee to process the loan, making it light on the pocket of a borrower. 0.25% of the Loan amount + applicable GST minimum Rs250/- + applicable GST and Nil if applied through YONO.

Gold items provided as security are returned on repayment of loan, ensuring one does not lose out on them.

Margin

Gold Loan: 25%

Liquid Gold Loan: 25%

Bullet Repayment Gold Loan: 35%

Repayment Mode

Gold Loan: The repayment of Principal and Interest will be commenced from the month following the month of disbursement.

Liquid Gold Loan: Overdraft Account with transaction facility and monthly interest is to be served.

Bullet Repayment Gold Loan: On or before the term of the loan/ on the closure of the account.

Repayment Period

Gold Loan: 36 months

Liquid Gold Loan: 36 months

Bullet Repayment Gold Loan: 12 months

Documents

To Apply for Loan

Application for Gold Loan with two copies of photographs.

Proof of Identity with proof of Address.

Witness Letter in case of illiterate borrowers. Time of Disbursement

DP note and DP Note Take Delivery Letter.

Gold Ornaments Take Delivery Letter.

Arrangement Letter. SBI Gold Loan interest rate

Gold Loan(all variants): 7.50%

Realty Gold Loan- A Gold Loan Product exclusively for SBI Housing Loan Customers (all variants): 7.3%

Missed Call, SMS facility for SBI Gold Loan

To know more about SBI Gold Loan, you can give a missed call on 7208933143 or SMS GOLD at 7208933145.