India's major banks are revising credit card regulations in 2025, impacting rewards, charges, and more. It is worth staying informed so that you can get the most benefits and prevent surprises. Below is the concise summary:

Why the changes? Banks revise policies to encourage responsible conduct, keep up with the economy, comply with regulatory needs, avert fraud, and take advantage of technological progress, as well. That is why it is important for credit card holders to continuously follow the bank websites and regular updates coming through them.

It is hence important for credit card holders to carefully follow the guidelines as laid out by their respective banks for making the best use of their credit cards and accounts associated with them, also apart from the same credit card holders should also be clear about the regulatory changes taking place so that they can make the best use of the rewards, cash backs (if any) or any other associated benefits with their cards. Hence, it is always better to make informed decisions.

What are the new changes? Axis Bank : New redemption fees on EDGE rewards, altered interest rates, and charges for fuel, rent, and wallet loads.

: New redemption fees on EDGE rewards, altered interest rates, and charges for fuel, rent, and wallet loads. YES Bank: Restricted reward points on flight/hotel reservations, new spending thresholds for lounge benefits.

Restricted reward points on flight/hotel reservations, new spending thresholds for lounge benefits. HDFC Bank : 1% fee on bills above ₹ 50,000 and fuel transactions above ₹ 15,000.

: 1% fee on bills above 50,000 and fuel transactions above 15,000. SBI Card: Stopped rewards on education, government bills, rent, and BBPS, and a 1% fee on utility bills above ₹ 50,000.

Why should you care? Being aware of these changes enables you to:

Avoid surprise charges: Knowledge of these will help in preventing surprise charges.

Knowledge of these will help in preventing surprise charges. Maximize your rewards: Prior information will help in better utilization of rewards and benefits.

Prior information will help in better utilization of rewards and benefits. Protect your credit rating: Regularly following your credit profile, credit card making timely repayments will help in protecting credit ratings.

Regularly following your credit profile, credit card making timely repayments will help in protecting credit ratings. Adapt to new tech: With the ever evolving technology and its adaptation will help in making the entire process of credit management easier.

With the ever evolving technology and its adaptation will help in making the entire process of credit management easier. Prevent service disruptions: It will also prevent service disruption. Credit card members hence must examine these changes carefully so they can intelligently make choices for their money and remain in control. Knowing is everything when taking advantage of benefits.