HDFC Bank has extended its special senior citizen fixed deposits to September 30, 2022, from previous March 31, 2022. The bank offers an Additional Premium of 0.25% (over and above the existing premium of 0.50%) to senior citizens who plan to open FDs below ₹5 crore and for tenures above 5 years 1 day to 10 years. This special offer will apply to new Fixed Deposit booked as well as for the Renewals, by Senior Citizens during the above period. This offer does not apply to Non-Resident Indians.