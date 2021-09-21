SBI, HDFC offer home loans at 6.7%. Are you eligible?

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, SBI is offering credit score linked home loans at just 6.70%, irrespective of the loan amount. Earlier a borrower availing of a loan greater than ₹75 lakh, had to pay an interest rate of 7.15%. With the introduction of the festive offers, a borrower can now avail home loan for any amount at a rate as low as 6.70%. The offer results in a saving of 45 bps which translates to a huge interest saving of more than ₹8 lakh, for a ₹75 lakh loan with a 30-year tenure.