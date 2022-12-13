SBI is offering an FD rate of 6.75% to the general public on tenures from 1 year to less than 3 years, while senior citizens earn up to 7.25% on these tenures. Further, senior citizens will also get 7.25% on FDs maturing from 5 years to 10 years, however, the general public will receive 6.25%. The rate is set at 6.25% for the general public on tenures from 3 years to less than 5 years from the previous 6.10%, while senior citizens will earn 6.75% for the same from earlier 6.60%. Lastly, the bank is giving 5.75% to the general public and 6.25% to elderlies on tenures 211 days to less than 1 year.