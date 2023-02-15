SBI hikes bulk FD rates by up to 75 bps; senior citizens earn as high as 7.25%
- The minimum rate hike is 25 bps which goes as high as to 75 bps on bulk fixed deposits at SBI. Senior citizens are biggest beneficiary of the bulk FDs as they get to earn a maximum rate of up to 7.25%.
Good news to depositors as the State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked interest rates by 25 bps to a maximum of 75 bps on bulk fixed deposits starting from ₹2 crore and above. General category customers earn as high as 6.75% in SBI's bulk FDs, while senior citizens enjoy a maximum rate of up to 7.25%.
