The State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked interest rates on fixed deposit (FD) by up to 10 basis points (bps). This interest rate is applicable on FDs below ₹2 crore. The new rate is effective from 15 January 2022.

The interest rate on fixed deposits for tenure 1 year to less than 2 years has been increased to 5.1 per cent from 5.0 per cent, as per data available with the SBI website. The interest rates on FD of other tenure remains unchanged. SBI offers the highest interest rate of 5.40 per cent on FD for tenure from 5-10 years. For FD of tenure two years to less than three years stands 5.10 per cent. For tenure of 3 years to less than 5 years the interest rate is 5.30 per cent.

Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits.

SBI latest FD interest rates effective 15 January 2022

7 days to 45 days - 2.9%

46 days to 179 days - 3.9%

180 days to 210 days - 4.4%

211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%

1 year to less than 2 years - 5.1%

2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%

3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%

5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates effective 12 January 2022

HDFC Bank has hiked the interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). The increased rates of interest are applicable on FDs starting from 12 January 2022. HDFC Bank has increased the rates on select tenors. FDs maturing in 2 years to 3 years will now give 5.20%. The bank has also hiked interest rates on deposits maturing in 3 years to 5 years. These deposits will give 5.40%, Deposits with maturity period 5 years to 10 years will give 5.60% interest. The interest rates on FD of other tenure remains unchanged

7 - 14 days 2.50%

15 - 29 days 2.50%

30 - 45 days 3%

61 - 90 days 3%

91 days - 6 months 3.5%

6 months 1 day - 9 months 4.4%

9 months 1 day < 1 Year 4.4%

1 year - 4.9%

1 year 1 day - 2 years 5%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.20%

3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.40%

5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.60%

Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD interest rates effective 6 January 2022

Kotak Mahindra Bank has hiked the interest rate on fixed deposits (FD) across various tenors. After the latest revision, for FDs maturing in 7 to 30 days, 31 to 90 days and 91 to 120 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank offers an interest rate of 2.5%, 2.75% and 3% respectively. These rates are applicable from 6 January 2022.

7 - 14 days 2.50%

15 - 30 days 2.50%

31 - 45 days 2.75%

46 - 90 days 2.75%

91 - 120 days 3%

121 - 179 days 3.25%

180 days 4.3%

181 days to 269 days 4.40%

270 days 4.40%

271 days to 363 days 4.40%

364 days 4.5%

365 days to 389 days 4.9%

390 days (12 months 25 days) 5%

391 days - Less than 23 months 5%

23 months 5.10%

23 months 1 day- less than 2 years 5.10%

2 years- less than 3 years 5.15%

3 years and above but less than 4 years 5.3%

4 years and above but less than 5 years 5.3%

5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years 5.3%

