The interest rate on fixed deposits for tenure 1 year to less than 2 years has been increased to 5.1 per cent from 5.0 per cent, as per data available with the SBI website. The interest rates on FD of other tenure remains unchanged. SBI offers the highest interest rate of 5.40 per cent on FD for tenure from 5-10 years. For FD of tenure two years to less than three years stands 5.10 per cent. For tenure of 3 years to less than 5 years the interest rate is 5.30 per cent.