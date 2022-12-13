SBI hikes fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD rates here2 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 11:04 AM IST
SBI hikes FD rates: State Bank of India (SBI) has increased fixed deposit or FD rates for some select maturity periods. The revised SBI rates on retail FDs of less than ₹2 crores are effective from today, 13 December. The proposed rates of interest shall be made applicable to fresh deposits and renewals of maturing deposits. SBI had earlier revised interest rates on fixed deposits on 22 October 2022. “Revision in Interest Rates On Retail Domestic term deposits (Below Rs. 2 crore) interest rates revised w.e.f. 13.12.2022. Accordingly, the interest rates for Retail Domestic Term Deposits ‘Below Rupees Two Crore 'have been revised," SBI mentioned on its site.