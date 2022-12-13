SBI hikes fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD rates here

After the latest revision, SBI FDs between 7 days to 45 days will now fetch 3%. Term deposits between 46 days to 179 days will give 3.9%, FDs of 180 days to less than 210 days will give 5.25% rate. The bank has hiked interest rate on deposits maturing in 211 days to 10 years. After the latest hike, FDs maturing in 211 days to less than 1 year will give 25 bps extra- 5.75 %. FDs maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years will offer 65 bps extra to general public. These term deposits will fetch an interest rate of 6.75%. Deposits with maturity period 2 years to less than 3 years will now give 6.75% interest rate, 50 bps more. FDs maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years and 5 years and up to 10 years will offer 6.25% interest rate now.