1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2023, 11:51 AM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
India's largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked interest rates by 5 bps to 25 bps on fixed deposits below 2 crore with effect from February 15. Also, the bank introduced a specific tenure scheme of 400 days where it is offering a 7.10% rate. Senior citizens are the biggest beneficiary as they earn an additional premium on the normal rates. 

