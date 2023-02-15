India's largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked interest rates by 5 bps to 25 bps on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore with effect from February 15. Also, the bank introduced a specific tenure scheme of 400 days where it is offering a 7.10% rate. Senior citizens are the biggest beneficiary as they earn an additional premium on the normal rates.

