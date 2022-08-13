SBI hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates here2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 02:51 PM IST
- The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The bank's website states that the revised rates are effective as of 13.08.2022. Following the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates on a variety of tenors and is currently providing fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years with interest rates ranging from 2.90% to 5.65% for the general public and 3.40% to 6.45% for senior citizens.