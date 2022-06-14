SBI hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates here

Deposits maturing in two to three years will now return 5.35 per cent, up from 5.20 per cent previously, a 15 basis point increase. The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 5.45 per cent on deposits of 3 to less than 5 years, while the interest rate on deposits of 5 to 10 years will remain steady at 5.50 per cent. Senior citizens will continue to receive an additional rate of 0.50 per cent over the regular rate on deposits of 7 days to 5 years, and following today's revision, senior citizens will receive an interest rate of 5.10 per cent on deposits of 211 days to less than 1 year, 5.80 per cent on deposits of 1 year to less than 2 years, and 5.85 per cent on deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years.

