SBI hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates here

SBI FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 45 days, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 2.90% and on term deposits maturing in 46 days to 179 days SBI will continue to offer an interest rate of 3.90%. Fixed deposits maturing in 180 days to 210 days will now offer an interest rate of 4.55% which was earlier 4.40% a hike of 15 bps and term deposits maturing in 211 days to less than 1 year will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.60%. SBI will now offer an interest rate of 5.45% which was earlier 5.30% a hike of 15 bps on fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years. On fixed deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years, SBI has hiked the interest rate from 5.35% to 5.50% a hike of 15 bps and on fixed deposits maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years, the bank has hiked interest rate from 5.45% to 5.60% a hike of 15 bps. Deposits maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years will now offer an interest rate of 5.65% which was earlier 5.50% a hike of 15 bps.