SBI hikes interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) across tenors by up to 20 bps3 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 02:33 PM IST
- The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr
The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 15.10.2022. Based on the modification made by today, SBI has hiked fixed deposit interest rates by up to 20 bps. SBI is now offering an interest rate ranging from 3.00% to 5.85% for the general public and 3.50% and 6.65% for senior citizens on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.