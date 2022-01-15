OPEN APP
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  SBI hikes interest rates on short-term fixed deposits. Details here
Listen to this article

India largest lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), on Saturday announced that it has increased interest rates on fixed deposit (FD) by up to 10 basis points or 0.10%.

According to the SBI website, the interest rate on fixed deposits for tenure 1 year to less than 2 years has been increased to 5.1% from 5.0%. For senior citizens the rate is increased from 5.50% to 5.60%. 

This interest rate is applicable on FDs below 2 crore.

The new rate is effective from 15 January 2022.

The interest rates on FD of other tenure remains unchanged. 

SBI offers the highest interest rate of 5.40% on FD for tenure from 5-10 years. .

For FD of tenure two years to less than three years, the interest rate stands 5.10%. For tenure of three years to less than five years the interest rate is 5.30%. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout