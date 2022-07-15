SBI hikes interest rates on these fixed deposits: Check details

SBI hikes interest rates on these fixed deposits: Check details2 min read . 02:25 PM IST
State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender in the nation, raised interest rates on domestic bulk term deposits of Rs.2 Crore and above. The bank has increased interest rates on deposits maturing in one year to less than two years as a result of the revision, which is effective as of today, July 15, 2022, according to the bank's website.
The bank will continue to pay an interest rate of 3.50 per cent on deposits maturing in 7 days to 45 days, while the SBI will continue to give an interest rate of 4.00 per cent on term deposits maturing in 46 days to 179 days. On deposits maturing from 180 days to 210 days, SBI will continue to give an interest rate of 4.25 per cent, while on fixed deposits maturing from 211 days to less than a year, the bank has maintained its interest rate constant at 4.50 per cent. Deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years will now fetch an interest rate of 5.25% which was earlier 4.75% a hike of 50 bps.
The bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.25 per cent on deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years and 4.50 per cent on deposits maturing in 3 years and up to 10 years. SBI has mentioned on its website that “The revised rates of interest shall be made applicable to fresh deposits and renewals of maturing deposits. The interest rates on NRO term deposits shall be aligned as per the rates for domestic term deposits. These rates of interest shall also be made applicable to domestic term deposits from Cooperative Banks."
SBI last increased its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr on June 14, 2022. After the modification, SBI is now giving an interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years of 2.90 per cent to 5.50 per cent for the general public and 3.40 per cent to 6.30 per cent for senior citizens. The marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) on loans has also increased by 10 basis points, or 0.10 per cent, by SBI. As of today, July 15, the new lending rates will be in force. According to the website of SBI, the MCLR for a one-year tenor has been hiked from the previous 7.40% to 7.50%. This might result in higher interest rates on retail loans for homes, automobiles, or personal items, which will also result in paying higher Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs).