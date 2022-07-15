SBI hikes interest rates on these fixed deposits: Check details

SBI last increased its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr on June 14, 2022. After the modification, SBI is now giving an interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years of 2.90 per cent to 5.50 per cent for the general public and 3.40 per cent to 6.30 per cent for senior citizens. The marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) on loans has also increased by 10 basis points, or 0.10 per cent, by SBI. As of today, July 15, the new lending rates will be in force. According to the website of SBI, the MCLR for a one-year tenor has been hiked from the previous 7.40% to 7.50%. This might result in higher interest rates on retail loans for homes, automobiles, or personal items, which will also result in paying higher Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs).