SBI hikes MCLR by 10 bps; concessions on home loan rates to end 31 Jan

SBI is offering a concession of 15 bps to borrowers on home loans to borrowers with CIBIL score greater or equal to 800 - taking the rate to 8.75% from the normal rate of 8.90%. On credit scores from 750 - 799, home loans have a concession of 25 bps to 8.75% from their normal rate of 9%. Further, on credit scores of 700 -749, home loans have a concession of 20 bps to 8.90% from their normal rate of 9.10%.