SBI hikes lending rates on loans from today, EMIs to go up1 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 11:23 AM IST
- SBI MCLR rates: This is the second hike by India's largest lender in a month
State Bank of India or SBI, India's biggest lender, increased marginal cost of funds based lending rate or MCLR on loans with effect from today, a move that will make EMIs expensive for those who availed loans benchmarked against the MCLR. The one-year MCLR is considered important from a retail loans perspective, as a bank's long-term loans like home loans are linked to this rate.