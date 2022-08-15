State Bank of India or SBI, India's biggest lender, increased marginal cost of funds based lending rate or MCLR on loans with effect from today, a move that will make EMIs expensive for those who availed loans benchmarked against the MCLR. The one-year MCLR is considered important from a retail loans perspective, as a bank's long-term loans like home loans are linked to this rate.

The overnight to three-month SBI MCLR rate has been hiked to 7.35%, from 7.15%. The SBI six-month MCLR goes up to 7.65% from 7.45%, one-year to 7.7%, from 7.5%, two-year to 7.9% from 7.7% and three-year to 8% from 7.8%.

Last month, SBI had raised the marginal cost of fund based lending rates by 10 basis points across various tenors.

MCLR came in April 2016 wherein the banks were given a formula to calculate their cost of funding and then conduct monthly reviews of their offerings across various tenors. The MCLR was later replaced by the external benchmark linked rate so that lending rate moves directly in sync with policy moves.

The Reserve Bank this month raised the repo rate by a sharp 50 basis points, prompting many banks to hike various kinds of lending rates they charge on borrowers.

SBI had last week hiked interest rates on retail fixed deposits. Following the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates on a variety of tenors and is currently providing fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years with interest rates ranging from 2.90% to 5.65% for the general public and 3.40% to 6.45% for senior citizens.