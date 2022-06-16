SBI hikes recurring deposit interest rates. Latest RD rates here3 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 09:37 AM IST
The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has increased interest rates on recurring deposits (RD). The rates are effective from 14 June. You can open an RD with SBI for a minimum deposit of ₹100. The RD account can be opened for a period that ranges between 12 months and 10 years. Just like fixed deposit (FD), senior citizens are offered an additional interest in all tenures.