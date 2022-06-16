SBI hikes recurring deposit interest rates. Latest RD rates here

The interest rate on RD for tenure from one year to less than 2 years will fetch you 5.3%. The interest rate on FD for tenure two years to less than three years has been increased by 15 basis points to 5.35 per cent from the earlier 5.20 per cent. For three years to less than five years tenure, the rate is 5.45%. For five years to 10 years tenure, the interest rate is 5.50 per cent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}