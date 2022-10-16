SBI hikes savings account rates: How does it compare with other major banks?

The largest lender in the nation, State Bank of India (SBI), announced an increase in interest rates for both fixed deposit and savings bank accounts on Saturday, October 15. This interest rate hike announcement of SBI is in line with the hike of the policy repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.9% at the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 30, 2022. As a result, SBI raised the interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 20 basis points and on savings accounts by 25 basis points.

