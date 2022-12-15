SBI home loan interest rates rise from today, but there's a catch. Details here

India's largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked its benchmark lending rates and MCLR from December 15 by 35 bps and 25 bps across tenures. That being said, EMIs on term loans have gone up! Home loan interest rates have also witnessed a rise from Thursday onward, however, the bank is giving concessions on these rates in the range of 15 bps to a maximum of 30 bps. The concessions are part of its festive offer and it is for a limited period. Borrowers who will have home loans from December 15 to January 31, 2023, will face interest rates starting at 8.75% compared to the normal floor rate of 8.90%.

